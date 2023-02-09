Huntsville Havoc to face Birmingham on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Havoc will face the Birmingham Bulls on Friday after the Vermilion County Bobcats will cease operations effective immediately, according to the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

The Havoc were scheduled to face Vermilion County at the Von Braun Center, but that has been changed as the Bobcats have ceased operations. Further changes involving Vermilion County will be announced at a later date according to the SPHL.

