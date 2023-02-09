Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Huntsville Havoc to face Birmingham on Friday

The Huntsville Havoc will face the Birmingham Bulls on Friday after the Vermilion County Bobcats will cease operations effective immediately.
The Huntsville Havoc will face the Birmingham Bulls on Friday after the Vermilion County...
The Huntsville Havoc will face the Birmingham Bulls on Friday after the Vermilion County Bobcats will cease operations effective immediately(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Havoc will face the Birmingham Bulls on Friday after the Vermilion County Bobcats will cease operations effective immediately, according to the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

The Havoc were scheduled to face Vermilion County at the Von Braun Center, but that has been changed as the Bobcats have ceased operations. Further changes involving Vermilion County will be announced at a later date according to the SPHL.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
48 Exclusive: New document describes over 30 alleged thefts by Huntsville City Councilman
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on new warrants
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on 4 new theft of property warrants
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Florence City Schools.
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
Limestone County
Man hit, killed by truck on I-65 in Limestone Co.

Latest News

Anderson, Alabama, and West Limestone High school alum Reed Blankenship celebrates after a...
Limestone County duo prepare for Super Bowl LVIII
Fayetteville High School (TN) football players sign letters of intent to continue their...
North Alabama athletes sign national letters of intent
USFL 2023 schedule
USFL Stallions expected to make impact on and off field in second season
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second half of the NFL AFC...
Here is a list of players representing the Mid-South in the Super Bowl