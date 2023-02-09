Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith apologizes to public during council meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith addressed his recent shoplifting arrests during the Huntsville City Council meeting on Thursday night.

During his address, he apologized to the public and promised to be a better man in the public eye. He followed that by saying he owes the people “accountability” after his recent arrests.

Following his statement, he recused himself from the remainder of the meeting.

Keith was arrested for shoplifting at the University Drive Walmart Supercenter on Feb. 2.

Five days later four new arrest warrants for shoplifting were issued for Keith, he turned himself in on those charges early Wednesday morning.

A document obtained on Wednesday showed light on new details in the shoplifting investigation. The document alleged Keith committed over 30 thefts across a few Huntsville Walmart locations.

