Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith apologizes to public during council meeting

New documents have provided more information on the situation surrounding the Huntsville City councilman.
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith addressed his recent shoplifting arrests during the Huntsville City Council meeting on Thursday night.

During his address, he apologized to the public and promised to be a better man in the public eye. He followed that by saying he owes the people “accountability” after his recent arrests.

Following his statement, he recused himself from the remainder of the meeting.

Keith was arrested for shoplifting at the University Drive Walmart Supercenter on Feb. 2.

Five days later four new arrest warrants for shoplifting were issued for Keith, he turned himself in on those charges early Wednesday morning.

A document obtained on Wednesday showed light on new details in the shoplifting investigation. The document alleged Keith committed over 30 thefts across a few Huntsville Walmart locations.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
48 Exclusive: New document describes over 30 alleged thefts by Huntsville City Councilman
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on new warrants
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on 4 new theft of property warrants
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Florence City Schools.
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
Limestone County
Man hit, killed by truck on I-65 in Limestone Co.

Latest News

Jefferson County Commission giving $5M to develop amphitheater in Birmingham
Liz Clemens
HSV Girls & Boys Club Director of 30 years has passed away
HSV Girls & Boys Club Director of 30 years has passed away
Children, staff at the Boys & Girls Club - "We miss you, Ms. Liz"
Children, staff at the Boys & Girls Club - "We miss you Ms. Liz"