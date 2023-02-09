HSV Girls & Boys Club Director of 30 years has passed away

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville community hero passed away on Wednesday after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Liz Clemons, 69, served as the Club Director for the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama - James A. Lane Unit for more than 30 years. It was truly her life’s mission to serve the youth in this community.

Clemons was a wife, mother, grandmother, foster parent and mom to thousands of Boys & Girls Club children throughout the years.

Children, staff at the Boys & Girls Club expressed how much they missed 'Ms. Liz' before her passing

“She was my Boys & Girls Club Momma,” someone said. “She expected you to act right because you know she cares about you, and you don’t want to let her down. She always said, “Be a leader. Not a follower.”

Not only was Clemens a mentor to the children of the program, but she was also a mentor for many parents.

“She never pretends, sugarcoats things, and always tells you the truth,” Kim Garner, an Education Mentor at the James A. Lane Club said.

Garner said Clemens always helped her get to the root of problems she was struggling with and said what she thought.

At last year’s Boys & Girls Club Leaders and Legends Dinner, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees recognized Clemens for all that she does.

”You had Ms. Liz come up, I can only imagine the lives she’s influenced over the last 30 years. That’s what it’s all about. That’s what we all have the opportunity to do,” he said.

Drew Brees recognizes Liz Clemens for all of her hard work toward the Boys & Girls Club

