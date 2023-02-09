Deals
Fourth person arrested for allegedly trafficking stolen identities in Decatur

Agustin Ramos-Pablo was arrested on April 7 on a warrant.
Agustin Ramos-Pablo was arrested on April 7 on a warrant.(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday.

Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence and found several forms of identification that were stolen and documents that were made by the suspects.

The following people were arrested:

  • Estela Pablo, 32, of Decatur - Charged with trafficking in stolen identities. Held in lieu of a $150,000 cash bond.
  • Agustin Tzep-Pablo, 27, of Decatur - Charged with trafficking in stolen identities and tampering with physical evidence. Held in lieu of a $150,300 cash bond.
  • Miguel Pablo Guitierrez, 43, of Decatur - Charged with trafficking in stolen identities and giving a false name to law enforcement. Held in lieu of a $150,300 cash bond.
From left to right: Agustin Tzep-Pablo; Estela Pablo; Miguel Pablo Guitierrez.
From left to right: Agustin Tzep-Pablo; Estela Pablo; Miguel Pablo Guitierrez.(Decatur Police Department)

According to officials with the Decatur Police Department, the main target of the investigation, Agustin Ramos-Pablo, 33, was not at the residence during the execution of the search warrant. He was arrested on April 7 and was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

