Fate of Aleisha Parker not yet decided in Day 3 of trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County Jury has yet to decide Aleisha Parker’s fate.

Parker is accused of being responsible for the death of her infant son Dante. Evidence proved Parker struggled for a gun with her husband before it was shot.

Jurors are deliberating over if Parker showed an extreme indifference to human life. Attorneys from both sides of the case argued over if Parker was directly responsible for Dante’s death due to her reckless actions. Prosecutors believe she ignored the safety of both her husband and Dante.

Investigators testified that Parker and her husband changed their recollection of events three times. She originally claimed the gun was accidentally fired when she fell down her stairs. She later told investigators her husband had the weapon. During a third interview, she testified to the struggle for the gun.

Jurors will return to the jury room to continue deliberation on Thursday morning.

