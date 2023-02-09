Deals
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By Gina Benitez
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week Huntsville Police are on the look out for a book worm who is accused of stealing. He may turn into a jail bird if you recognize him and more.

Police say a man walked into Booklegger on Holmes Ave. and picked up a first edition Stephen King novel. He asked the clerk the price then walked back to the shelf acting as if he was putting it back on the shelf. Instead of doing that he decided to put the novel inside his pants, officials say.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, or the whereabouts about the following people please contact police.

Jason Frakes allegedly stole two bottles of Don Julio tequila from a liquor store. The total value was nearly $560.=

Donnell Robinson Jr is accused of trafficking fentanyl

Christina Skinitis is believed to have swindled the Redstone Federal Credit Union out of nearly $4,000.

Nicholas Wallace is wanted for possession with intent to distribute. Officials say he had fentanyl on his person that he was planning to sell.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

