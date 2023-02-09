Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

CDC adds COVID shot to list of routine vaccines for children, teens and adults

COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.
COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.(Prot Tachapanit via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The COVID-19 shot is now on the list of regularly scheduled routine vaccinations for children, teens and adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new recommendations were published Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality weekly report.

Along with the COVID-19 shot, key changes to the schedule include updated guidance on vaccines for the flu, measles-mumps-rubella and hepatitis B.

However, the guidance does not mean schools will require vaccination to enroll.

Those vaccination requirements are still being determined by state or local jurisdictions and not by the CDC.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
48 Exclusive: New document describes over 30 alleged thefts by Huntsville City Councilman
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on new warrants
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on 4 new theft of property warrants
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Florence City Schools.
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
Limestone County
Man hit, killed by truck on I-65 in Limestone Co.

Latest News

FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Sen. John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
Slain cinematographer’s Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin
Jefferson County Commission giving $5M to develop amphitheater in Birmingham
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
Devyn Keith
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith apologizes to public during council meeting