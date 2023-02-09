Austin Bohannon performs his new single ‘Good Guys’ on TVL

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Swinging a baseball bat feels a little different than playing a chord on guitar, but Austin Bohannon has mastered both.

After a lifetime of playing baseball and graduating from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Bohannon decided to mix things up. Instead of playing pro ball or going into the medical field like he planned, he picked up a microphone and sought after a career in music.

Bohannon grew up in Russellville, a small town outside of the Shoals area. His tales from the teenage years now help fuel some of his own music.

“Good Guys,” is his new single about a childhood friend who recently died. While loss is something we all face, Bohannon said this song helps him focus on the good times they had together. It’s a way to help cope when hard times hit. Something we can all relate to in one way or another.

You can stream “Good Guys” wherever you listen to music.

To keep up with Austin Bohannon and more of his music, follow along on Facebook, Instagram and visit bohannonmusic.com.

