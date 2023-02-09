Deals
Aleisha Parker found guilty of manslaughter in death of infant son

Aleisha Parker was on trial after her son, Dante Parker, was shot.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of her infant son in 2018 was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday.

Aleisha Parker was on trial after her son, Dante Parker, was shot. According to prosecutors during the trial, Aleisha Parker was in a fight over a gun with her husband when the gun went off and killed Dante.

Investigators testified Aleisha Parker changed her story multiple times at the scene of the shooting. At one point, Aleisha Parker said her husband had the gun and then she also claimed the gun went off when she fell down the stairs.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

