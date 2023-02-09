Alabama A&M University takes a look back at school history

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Alabama A&M University is known around the country for its prominence as a Historically Black University (HBCU). But not everyone knows about the man who started it all and helped change the course of history.

Dr. William Hooper Councill was born on a plantation in North Carolina in 1848. By the end of the Civil War, Councill was freed and later founded William Hooper Council High School, the first public school for African Americans in Huntsville. It wasn’t until years later it became Alabama A&M University.

Historian Ollie Conley and Huntsville Revisited Museum founder, William Hampton, joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk about the history of the university and Dr. Councill’s legacy. Conley and Hampton talked about Councill’s initial vision for the school and what he hoped to accomplish in north Alabama.

Not only was Councill and integral part of Huntsville, but he was an important part of the Civil Rights Movement. There is an exhibit at the Joseph F. Drake Memorial Learning Resources Center on the campus of Alabama A&M University where visitors can learn about Councill’s life and early days in Huntsville and Madison County.

For more information, visit aamu.edu/library. You can also follow along for more updates, events and exhibits on the J.F. Drake Memorial Learning Resources Center Facebook page.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.