48 First Alert Forecast

-A cooler night tonight with morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overall, a pretty nice Friday ahead with less wind and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The clouds roll in Friday night and rain will follow by Saturday afternoon. We expect temperatures to start the day in the 40s but we will likely warm into the lower 50s Saturday afternoon. Light to moderate showers will become widespread into Saturday evening. Overnight Saturday night into early Sunday morning we could see a brief mix of snow, sleet and rain along the Georgia state line. By 9am Sunday the sunshine will return and temperatures will warm into the 50s by 1pm Sunday afternoon. Warmer than normal weather will return early next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. We continue with a Developing 48 First Alert for Tuesday and Thursday next week. The Tuesday storm system will be similar to last night (Wednesday) with gusty winds and heavy rain. The Thursday storm system will have more instability to work with therefore it will have a higher chance of bringing a severe weather threat for parts of the Southeast. This storm system is still several days out but we are entering our spring severe weather season so we advise everyone to remain weather alert next week and keep checking in for updates and changes. You can get additional information on our First Alert Weather App.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.