48 Exclusive: Eyewitness voices opinion on Moulton capital murder, arson case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At 10:30 PM on January 6th, Helen Grizzard heard a loud knocking on her door as she was sleeping. When she opened the door, her next-door neighbor told her that the home of her long-time friend, Durman McDaniel, was on fire.

Grizzard tried to enter McDaniel’s home at 709 Petty St., but she said the entire house was engulfed in flames.

“By the time we got down there and I got ready to step from the road to the curb, the front of the house blew up like it was a gas explosion,” said Grizzard.

Moments later, firefighters arrived at the scene. Officials say entered the home through a back window and discovered McDaniel in a bedroom. He was immediately removed and life-saving measures were attempted. A short time later, he was pronounced dead.

Evidence discovered at the scene, along with statements from bystanders, raised concerns in the responding units. The Moulton Police Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office were contacted.

During the investigation, officials determined that the fire was purposely set and a suspect was quickly developed.

Grizzard was relieved to find out that a month later on February 8th, officers with the Moulton Police Department arrested the man in connection to the house fire that killed McDaniel.

Through the work of 11 agencies the suspect, Posey Echols, was arrested for the murder of Mr. McDaniel.

“He should get punished severely for what he’s done if he did it,” said Grizzard, “We all have enemies and we all have people that we don’t like but you don’t wish nothing happen like that, that’s inhumane.”

Echols was charged with Capital Murder and two counts of Arson-1st Degree. The arrest warrant for Echols was served at the Lawrence County Jail as he was already in custody for a probation violation. The arrest warrants were served on Mr. Echols at the Lawrence County Jail, where he was already incarcerated at the time due to a Probation Violation.

Grizzard said she hopes the family hangs on to their faith as they endure this difficult time in life.

“God don’t make no mistakes. Whatever the situation is, turn it over to him and let him work it out. You know, he will,” said Grizzard.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges may be forthcoming.

