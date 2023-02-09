Deals
3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities

From left to right: Agustin Tzep-Pablo; Estela Pablo; Miguel Pablo Guitierrez.
From left to right: Agustin Tzep-Pablo; Estela Pablo; Miguel Pablo Guitierrez.(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday.

Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence and found several forms of identification that were stolen and documents that were made by the suspects.

The following people were arrested:

  • Estela Pablo, 32, of Decatur - Charged with trafficking in stolen identities. Held in lieu of a $150,000 cash bond.
  • Agustin Tzep-Pablo, 27, of Decatur - Charged with trafficking in stolen identities and tampering with physical evidence. Held in lieu of a $150,300 cash bond.
  • Miguel Pablo Guitierrez, 43, of Decatur - Charged with trafficking in stolen identities and giving a false name to law enforcement. Held in lieu of a $150,300 cash bond.

Additional charges are pending.

