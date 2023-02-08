Warm and breezy today, isolated stronger storms late tonight

Good Wednesday morning. Skies are starting off mostly cloudy to overcast with warm and muggy conditions, temperatures are in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Isolated to widely scattered rain showers are already on the radar this morning and will be possible through the rest of the day. Winds will start off fairly light from the southeast and increase into the afternoon, highs today will be close to hitting 70 degrees based on the amount of sunshine we see. The gradient winds will really start to pick up late this evening with wind gusts 30 to 40 miles per hour possible, a Wind Advisory may be issued for tonight. We will be tracking a weakening line of thunderstorms moving in from the west late this evening into early Thursday morning. The overall threat for severe weather does appear low at this time, but a few stronger storms can produce 45 mph wind gusts, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall.

Rain showers will quickly end after the Thursday morning commute with lows staying warm in the middle 50s. Skies will slowly clear out on Thursday with highs in the middle 60s. Friday should be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday will bring a chance of flurries and rain showers early in the day, highs will be much cooler in the lower 40s.

Sunday looks to be dry with partly cloudy skies and seasonal highs in the middle 50s. We have put out the Developing Alert for the threat of stronger to severe storms on Tuesday, February 14th… check back for the latest.

