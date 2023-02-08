Valentine’s Day gifts that aren’t just flowers and chocolates
Add a little razzle dazzle to those regular gifts this Valentine’s Day
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Candy and flowers are great for Valentine’s Day, but if you’re looking to shake things up a bit, Claire Stewart is sharing some creative gifting ideas.
Claire knows all things local as she’s the face behind A Little Bit of Athens, a popular Instagram and Facebook page.
She’s sharing some of her local faves or ways to add a little razzle dazzle to regular gifts this Valentine’s Day.
