Valentine’s Day gifts that aren’t just flowers and chocolates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Candy and flowers are great for Valentine’s Day, but if you’re looking to shake things up a bit, Claire Stewart is sharing some creative gifting ideas.

Claire knows all things local as she’s the face behind A Little Bit of Athens, a popular Instagram and Facebook page.

She’s sharing some of her local faves or ways to add a little razzle dazzle to regular gifts this Valentine’s Day.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.