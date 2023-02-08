These meals are perfect for a Valentine’s Night In

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Take some pressure off yourself this Valentine’s Day and plan a sweet dinner for two at home!

Star Super Market is planning the dinner of our dreams, or should we say, dinners, for those who are looking to wine and dine their loved ones or keep things a little more casual.

First up is the Sweetheart Supper, at $35 you get two butterfly chicken breasts, salad, two baking potatoes, dessert and wine. If you’re not 21 yet, or not interested in a bottle, you can substitute the wine for flowers at no additional cost.

And for $45, you can trade your chicken for a steak dinner which includes two Heritage Pride Ribeye steaks and all the sides that come with the chicken.

You can order your dinner in-store or online by February 10 at HuntsvilleStarMarket.com. Pick up for those will be in-store February 12 through the 14th. The meals are prepped and ready to go for you cook a delicious meal at home.

Sweetheart Suppers from Star Super Market (Star Market)

And what is Star Super Market without some Terry’s Pizza?

Terry’s Pizza is a Huntsville staple offering up some perfect deals for a pizza night. February 9th through the 16th, pick one of the three meals for your valentine or you and your besties.

You can grab take-and-bake pizzas from Star super Market or visit the restaurant for the V-day deals at 7900 Bailey Cove Road.

Valentine's Day Deals with Terry's Pizza (Terry's Pizza)

