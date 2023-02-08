Deals
Police: Suspect in murder of pregnant woman in critical condition following chase, self-inflicted gunshot wound

Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV
Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV(Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child Jan. 31 is now in critical condition after fleeing police in a high speed chase and suffering what is believed to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Birmingham Police say they spotted Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV inside a Marathon Gas Station in the 1600 Block of Bessemer Road late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.


BPD’s Crime Reduction Team attempted to apprehend Goldsmith when he jumped into a car and sped off.

Goldsmith made it less than a mile before he crashed into a bystander’s car. The bystander was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two officers also crashed during the chase. Neither was injured.

The chase ended when Goldsmith’s car collided with a fence in the 2200 Block of Bessemer Road near the Birmingham Crossplex. The BPD Crime Reduction Team approached the car and saw no movement inside. Goldsmith appeared to have shot himself. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he remains in custody with life-threatening injuries.

WBRC is continuing to follow the investigation and will update this story as more information becomes available.

