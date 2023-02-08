Planning a wedding? This wedding planner is sharing all the do’s and don’ts you need to know

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Wedding season is upon us and many brides are scrolling through Pinterest and TikTok looking for some relatable advice and inspiration.

Becky Baker is the creative mind behind Becky’s Brides, a wedding planning service out of Birmingham. She can do anything from a sweet, small wedding to the travel destination of your dreams.

She is sharing some of her best tips with Payton when it comes to trends, where to save or splurge and some helpful advice every couple needs to hear!

You can learn more at beckysbrides.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.