North Alabama athletes sign national letters of intent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many North Alabama student athletes signed their national letters of intent to continue their playing careers on Tuesday.

Athletes from across North Alabama will continue playing in their respective sport after signing with universities.

Sparkman High School

Casey Davis- Faulkner (Women’s Soccer)

Randolph School

Nic Strong- University of North Alabama (Football)

Fayetteville High School

Isaiah Thomison- Memphis (Football)

Braxton Wilson- East Tennessee State (Football)

Dalton Chriss- Sewanee (Football)

Jateriuos Derrick- Cumberland College (Football)

Aljarea Johnson- Kentucky State (Football)

