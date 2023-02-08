Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

North Alabama athletes sign national letters of intent

North Alabama athletes sign letters of intent
By Carl Prather
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many North Alabama student athletes signed their national letters of intent to continue their playing careers on Tuesday.

Athletes from across North Alabama will continue playing in their respective sport after signing with universities.

Sparkman High School

Casey Davis- Faulkner (Women’s Soccer)

Randolph School

Nic Strong- University of North Alabama (Football)

Fayetteville High School

Isaiah Thomison- Memphis (Football)

Braxton Wilson- East Tennessee State (Football)

Dalton Chriss- Sewanee (Football)

Jateriuos Derrick- Cumberland College (Football)

Aljarea Johnson- Kentucky State (Football)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on new warrants
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on 4 new theft of property warrants
a cement truck crashed into a Huntsville business Tuesday morning.
Concrete truck crashes into Huntsville business
Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Second victim dies following Morgan Co. shooting
The grant will be specifically used to extend infrastructure needed for an aviation related...
New jobs coming to North Alabama after grant announcement
Local restaurant Sabor Boricua, home of owner destroyed by fire
‘We didn’t know what to think’: Huntsville businesses, home destroyed in fire

Latest News

USFL 2023 schedule
USFL Stallions expected to make impact on and off field in second season
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second half of the NFL AFC...
Here is a list of players representing the Mid-South in the Super Bowl
Titans name Tim Kelly Offensive Coordinator
Titans name Tim Kelly Offensive Coordinator
Newly hired Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen speaks during a news conference...
Nielsen lays out goal for Falcons D: Just get stops