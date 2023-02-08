Montgomery animal advocate helping dogs in Ukraine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery dog advocate is doing everything she can to help dogs still in Ukraine.

It’s been almost a year since Russia first invaded Ukraine, and many Ukrainians are still struggling to survive in the war zone. While people had the choice to leave or fight, many animals didn’t have that choice.

Ashley Swartzenteruber has been training service dogs and showing dogs all her life. Through the dog showing industry, she was able to get connected with a breeder in Ukraine who was and still is in desperate need of help.

Swartzenteruber said Ukrainian dog breeder Maria Kravtsova had to stay in Odessa with her family, who are currently fighting for their country, and she couldn’t leave her dogs behind.

With the process of shipping an animal from Ukraine to overseas being tedious, Swartzenteruber and the dog showing community are raising money to send over to Kravtsova to feed and keep her dogs alive.

Swartzenteruber was able to adopt two of her French bulldogs, Egor and Lottie. And while they have completed her family, she was thankful to be able to bring them to safety.

“I think that they went through some stress before they came to me because it’s very loud with downing missiles and drones and things they’ve experienced,” Swartzenteruber said.

She said some of the older dogs showed signs of stress, and three died.

Swartzenteruber said Kravtsova is still taking care of dogs, but the quality of life she is living is not ideal.

To find out how to adopt a dog from Kravtsova in Ukraine, email kravtsovsa1968@gmail.com. For donations, she has set up a PayPal at aheartfordogs2@gmail.com.

Multiple nonprofit charities have been set up for animals in Ukraine since Russia first invaded.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.