Man hit, killed by truck on I-65 in Limestone Co.

One person was killed in a truck versus pedestrian crash
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man getting out of his car after a previous crash was hit and killed on I-65 in Limestone County on Tuesday night.

According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, the man was walking across northbound lanes of the interstate shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 7 when he was struck by a semi-truck.

Alabama Law Enforcement troopers continue to investigate this deadly incident.

