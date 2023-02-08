Man hit, killed by truck on I-65 in Limestone Co.
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man getting out of his car after a previous crash was hit and killed on I-65 in Limestone County on Tuesday night.
According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, the man was walking across northbound lanes of the interstate shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 7 when he was struck by a semi-truck.
Alabama Law Enforcement troopers continue to investigate this deadly incident.
