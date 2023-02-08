Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Moulton Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire that killed one person on Jan. 6.

On Jan. 6 MPD officers and the Moulton Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 709 Petty St. Once on the scene, officials discovered that the resident of the home, Durman McDaniel was still inside the home that was engulfed in large flames.

Officials say two Moulton firefighters entered the home through a back window and discovered McDaniel in a bedroom. He was immediately removed and life-saving measures were attempted. A short time later, he was pronounced dead.

Evidence discovered at the scene, along with statements from bystanders, raised concerns in the responding units. The Moulton Police Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office were contacted.

During the investigation, officials determined that the fire was purposely set and a suspect was quickly developed.

Through the work of 11 agencies the suspect, Posey Echols, was arrested for the murder of Mr. McDaniel.

Echols was charged with Capital Murder and two counts of Arson-1st Degree. The arrest warrant for Echols was served at the Lawrence County Jail as he was already in custody for a probation violation.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges may be forthcoming.

The following statement was released by Lawrence County Chief Craig Knight:

I, Chief Knight, would like to personally thank Captain Russell Graham and State Fire Marshals Jason Clifton and Ryan Hogeland for their dedication and determination on this case. They have all worked around the clock to bring justice for Durman McDaniel, as well as the McDaniel family. This has been a very tough and emotional time for not only the family but also to those that have been a part of the fire and criminal investigation. We, as a Law Enforcement whole, are dedicated to doing our utmost best to serve all those in our community and beyond.

The agencies involved in this investigation and arrest are as follows:

Moulton Police Department

Alabama State Marshall’s Office

Moulton Fire Department

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office

Lawrence County EMA

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

The Federal Bureau of Investigation - Huntsville Office

Cullman Police Department

Mobile Police Department

Gulf Coast Technology Center

