Learn more about fostering a new pet with Friends of Rescue
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone needs a little furry friend at some point in their life! At least, we think so.
Friends of Rescue is a non-profit dog and cat rescue center in Huntsville. The business supports three of the major shelters in the area by connecting shelter animals with foster families.
It’s 100% volunteer-run which means they are looking for volunteers to foster!
If you’re looking to foster a new friend or find more ways to help, visit forrescue.net and follow along on Facebook.
