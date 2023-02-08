Learn more about fostering a new pet with Friends of Rescue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone needs a little furry friend at some point in their life! At least, we think so.

Friends of Rescue is a non-profit dog and cat rescue center in Huntsville. The business supports three of the major shelters in the area by connecting shelter animals with foster families.

It’s 100% volunteer-run which means they are looking for volunteers to foster!

If you’re looking to foster a new friend or find more ways to help, visit forrescue.net and follow along on Facebook.

