Gusty Winds & Heavy Rainfall Late This Evening

We’ve been dealing with overcast skies today as our next weathermaker is producing showers and storms out to our west. Conditions are remaining warm and muggy this afternoon with deep southwesterly flow in place. Expect a few widely scattered showers through the rest of the afternoon and evening with highs topping out back out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will start picking up late this evening and overnight into Thursday morning with gusts up to 30 and 45 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for all counties across the Tennessee Valley from 9 p.m. this evening to 9 a.m. tomorrow morning, so make sure you are securing any loose outdoor objects. A weakening line of showers and storms will move in from west to east late this evening into Thursday morning. The severe threat will be higher to our west and southwest, but we still could see a few stronger storms capable of producing 45 mph wind gusts and heavy rainfall at times.

Rain will quickly wind down by the mid to late morning hours on Thursday with temperatures staying warm to kick off your day in the mid 60s. Expect skies to gradually clear through the day with overnight lows near 40 degrees. A few clouds will stick around into Friday and highs will start cooling down a bit into the upper 50s and low 60s. Much colder air will arrive with a secondary front rolling through Friday afternoon and into the evening. This will bring a chance for a few more showers late Friday and early Saturday. Highs on Saturday will struggle to make it into the mid 40s.

Drier and warmer conditions will return for the latter half of your weekend with seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 50s. An active set-up will be shaping up into your next work and school week, especially for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday. We have a 48 First Alert in effect for Tuesday for the possibility of strong to severe storms, so keep checking back for updates in the next upcoming days.

