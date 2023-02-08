Deals
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave

Florence City Schools.
Florence City Schools.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department.

A letter was sent to parents dated Jan. 30, 2023, stating the allegations against Deanna Hastings are not of a sexual nature, according to Shoals Insider. The allegations against Hastings include possible mistreatment of special needs children.

The following statement was provided by a spokesperson for Florence City Schools to Shoals Insider:

“On Monday [Jan. 30], the Florence City Board of Education placed an employee of Hibbett Intermediate School on administrative leave. The District has been in contact with the Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. The allegations are not sexual in nature. This employee will not return to any District campus during the pendency of this matter. The parents of the impacted students have already been notified.

The safety, well-being, and privacy of its students are of paramount importance to the District. For those reasons, and because this is a pending personnel matter involving students, the District will not share any information pertaining to its investigation. During the pendency of this matter, the District will work collaboratively with its law enforcement partners.”

In the letter, it states that Hastings is not allowed on any Florence City Schools property during the investigation.

