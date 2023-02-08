Five Points residents voice concerns over ongoing construction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s Five Points residents are voicing their concerns over some new developments coming to the area.

Apartment construction in the area is not the only worry for residents but so is the road work on Pratt Avenue.

City councilman David Little said that before the new apartment project could begin, road work was necessary. A culvert pipe needed to be moved and replaced causing the construction on Pratt Avenue.

Huntsville native and local musician Bill Jones says he spends most of his days playing music for the residents of Five Points at the corner of Star Super Market, which is adjacent to the construction. He says while he is on his way to deliver music to residents he does everything possible to avoid the construction site.

“I go around town to try and avoid going through it. I know my mom does and even my son. I mean it’s just the clutter, especially in the morning with everyone trying to get to work,” Jones said. “It bottlenecks down to the one lane, it’s a wonder we haven’t had accidents.”

Jones is not alone in his opinion on the construction as another local resident voiced her frustrations, stating she wished residents were able to take a vote on this new construction.

“I didn’t see anything asking our opinion on what to do about this, so I think it’s going to cause a lot of congestion and they are going to need to address that,” said Lisa Sweetow. “When I do try to go somewhere, I try desperately to avoid this right now, which of course is taking time, gas, etc.”

The new complex will be mixed-use, as it will not only house apartments but businesses as well.

David Little says with Huntsville’s continuous population growth, a facility like this is needed as it will give more options for living and shopping.

“Some people are wanting to live in apartments, kind of near the city center where they can bike or walk to work. It’s just an added amenity for that area,” Little said. “It’s a big area, a lot of people live in that area. So it’s just more options for shopping, eating, things of that nature. They are all a benefit for that area.”

Residents will continue to have to deal with the ongoing construction as Little stated the road work will not wrap for another few months, and the apartment complex another 15-18 months.

