Financial expert explains the benefits of Qualified Charitable Distributions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In order to make the right money moves this year, a financial expert from The Welch Group breaks down ways to give charitably without taking much of a hit to your portfolio.

They gained in popularity after the tax law changes in 2019. They’re used when generous people want to give financial gifts for causes they are passionate about. Qualified charitable distributions are charitable gifts made directly from a pre-tax retirement account.

Certified financial planner, Marshall Clay gave more background on how it works.

“It’s coming out of an IRA or a rollover IRA or thing of that nature,” Clay said. “There’s an annual limit. Now, most people won’t reach this limit, but there’s a $100,000 limit that people can give from their IRAs every year.”

There was a small change to the law that indexes that with inflation starting next year. Clay explains how these pre-tax charitable gifts can potentially count towards another distribution if you’re of a certain age.

“It can potentially count towards a required minimum distribution if you are at age 73 for 2023,” Clay said. “So, there’s some pretty valuable aspects to this type of giving and it’s gained in popularity over the last several years because the increase to the standard deduction on the back end of the Trump tax cuts in 2019.”

Another important thing to note is that not all charitable gifts make the cut. It’s something the financial planner said is pretty eye opening for his clients.

“So what a lot of people don’t realize is that their ongoing small gifts, their charitable donations are not actually giving them a tax benefit,” Clay said. “Because they ultimately file under the standard deduction. So the qualified charitable distribution actually helps you get around this because it’s not considered a charitable deduction, it’s actually an exclusion from income.”

Exclusions from income are better for your overall portfolio and your wallet. The financial guru breaks down why this is the case with an everyday example.

“If you decided not to execute the qualified charitable distribution and make say, a $10,000 charitable donation because the standard deduction is so high, you’re only going to start itemizing your deductions if you exceed the standard deduction,” Clay said.

He goes onto say this is where people start to make common financial mistakes.

“That’s where I find people running afoul is that they’ll make a $10,000 donation to charity, but they’re limited to $10,000 of state and local tax deduction,” Clay said. “Maybe they’re fortunate enough to have their house paid off, so they don’t have any home mortgage interest deductions or medical deductions. So, they’re itemized deductions are $20,000. So, they end up taking the standard.”

Clay also breaks down the difference between donations and distributions.

“So, that charitable donation gives you no tax benefit,” Clay said. “Whereas the qualified charitable distribution, it helps you avoid paying the income tax on that distribution.”

For more ways to stay financially savvy, check out The Welch Group’s website.

