Decatur-Morgan Landfill fined by ADEM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur-Morgan Landfill was fined by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) after allegedly failing to meet standards at three separate inspections.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Decatur Daily, the three inspections found fluid seeping into a creek and uncovered garbage. The first inspection took place in July 2021, and the next two came in the spring and summer of 2022.

An order finalized on Jan. 27 states that the landfill must submit a corrective action plan and pay a fine by early March. The fine listed in the order requires the city to pay ADEM $30,400.

According to ADEM, the inspections each found that landfill operators were failing to put an adequate amount of compacted soil on top of the active landfill cells at the end of each day. An adequate amount of compacted soil according to ADEM is at least six inches or an approved substitute.

One citizen triggered an inspection after reporting that the lack of cover was causing a horrible smell.

