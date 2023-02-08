Deals
Arguments complete in Huntsville woman’s murder trial

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In day two of Aleshia Parker’s murder trial, the prosecution and defense rested their cases.

Parker is on trial for the shooting death of her infant son Dante Parker in 2018. Prosecutors say Parker was in a fight over a gun with her husband, when the gun went off and killed Dante.

Investigators testified that Parker changed her story multiple times on the scene of the shooting. They say she originally said the gun went off because she accidentally fell down her stairs. Then she claimed her husband had the gun.

Now, both legal teams are arguing over if a fight between Parker and her husband proves that she did not care enough about the safety of her child. The lawyers say, if the jury thinks she did not care enough about Dante’s safety, she can be convicted of murder.

Both sides are set to deliver their closing arguments Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. After that, jurors will deliberate and decide on Parker’s fate.

