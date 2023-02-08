Area athletes sign athletic scholarships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama student-athletes sign letters of intent to Universities across the country.

Sparkman High School

Casey Davis- Faulkner (Women’s Soccer)

Randolph School

Nic Strong- North Alabama (Football)

Fayetteville High School

Isaiah Thomison- Memphis (Football)

Braxton Wilson- East Tennessee State (Football)

Dalton Chriss- Sewanee (Football)

Jateriuos Derrick- Cumberland College (Football)

Aljarea Johnson- Kentucky State (Football)

