Area athletes sign athletic scholarships

By Carl Prather
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama student-athletes sign letters of intent to Universities across the country.

Sparkman High School

Casey Davis- Faulkner (Women’s Soccer)

Randolph School

Nic Strong- North Alabama (Football)

Fayetteville High School

Isaiah Thomison- Memphis (Football)

Braxton Wilson- East Tennessee State (Football)

Dalton Chriss- Sewanee (Football)

Jateriuos Derrick- Cumberland College (Football)

Aljarea Johnson- Kentucky State (Football)

