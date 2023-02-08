Area athletes sign athletic scholarships
North Alabama athletes sign letter of intent
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama student-athletes sign letters of intent to Universities across the country.
Sparkman High School
Casey Davis- Faulkner (Women’s Soccer)
Randolph School
Nic Strong- North Alabama (Football)
Fayetteville High School
Isaiah Thomison- Memphis (Football)
Braxton Wilson- East Tennessee State (Football)
Dalton Chriss- Sewanee (Football)
Jateriuos Derrick- Cumberland College (Football)
Aljarea Johnson- Kentucky State (Football)
