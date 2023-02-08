Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn.

(L-R) Taveion Rogers, Traveion Rogers, Felicia Wilson, Damelia Hurt
(L-R) Taveion Rogers, Traveion Rogers, Felicia Wilson, Damelia Hurt(TBI)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for two teen boys who they say were kidnapped.

WMC reports Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on Monday.

Taveion is 5′5″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie with black jeans. Traveion is 5′3″ and 123 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black jeans.

The boys are believed to be with their mom Felicia Wilson and godmother Damelia Hurt.

Both are wanted by Jackson Police Department for kidnapping and are believed to be in an older model silver Chevy Impala.

If you know where any of them may be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. shooting victim identified
Generic graphic.
One man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Huntsville
Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County
48 On Your Side: Madison County official blames staffing shortages for missed 911 calls
Generic graphic.
One killed in Stevenson crash Monday morning
The grant will be specifically used to extend infrastructure needed for an aviation related...
New jobs coming to North Alabama after grant announcement

Latest News

Five Points residents voice concerns over ongoing construction
Five Points residents voice concerns over ongoing construction
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the Jan. 10, 2023,...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders slams Biden for ‘woke fantasies’
Aleisha Parker in court
Aleisha Parker Murder trial day 2
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin wants prosecutor in on-set death case dropped
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard...
Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims