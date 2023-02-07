Deals
The Wine Cellar shares the best wines to pair with your Valentine’s Day plans

Valentine's Day with The Wine Cellar
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Valentine’s Day is one week away. And before you start stressing over last-minute plans or gifts, The Wine Cellar in Huntsville has multiple things to check out.

They’re kicking things off early with a romantic Jazz Night on Friday, February 13, a Valentine’s Food and Wine Pairing on the 14th and a special Palentine’s Day event on the 15th. And if you’re just looking for a fun night at home, you can also grab a bottle or two for that.

For more information, visit thewinecellarhuntsville.com and follow along on Facebook for more fun events.

