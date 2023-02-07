Deals
WATCH: Suspects race car through mall in ‘audacious’ robbery

Police are calling the incident “an audacious crime.” (CNN, YORK REGIONAL POLICE, CHP-TRACY, WA DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:10 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TORONTO (CNN) - Police say a pair of suspects took a speeding car on a ride through a closed Canadian shopping mall in order to pull off a heist.

The car was caught on camera around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday smashing through the Toronto mall’s entrance and careening through the shopping center.

Police say at some point, the suspects stopped and robbed an electronics store before continuing on and smashing through an exit on the other end of the mall.

Police are calling this madcap, action movie-style incident “an audacious crime.”

Authorities have since recovered the car, which had reportedly been stolen, but are still looking for the culprits.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

