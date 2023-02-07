Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

USFL 2023 season schedule announced

USFL in Birmingham
USFL in Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another season of USFL football has returned and the schedule is out!

Week 1: Saturday 4/15/2023, 7:30 PM New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions

Week 2 Saturday 4/22/2023 7:00 PM Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions

Week 3 Saturday 4/29/2023 12:30 PM New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

Week 4 Sunday 5/7/2023 6:30 PM Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 5 Saturday 5/13/2023 4:00 PM Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions

Week 6 Saturday 5/20/2023 4:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers Detroit

Week 7 Saturday 5/27/2023 4:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers

Week 8 Saturday 6/3/2023 3:00 PM Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions

Week 9 Sunday 6/11/2023 2:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers Memphis

Week10 Saturday 6/17/2023 4:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats Memphis

Fans can visit theUSFL.com “TICKETS” section to make a $25 deposit and get priority access for host city games via Ticketmaster.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. shooting victim identified
Generic graphic.
One man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Huntsville
Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County
48 On Your Side: Madison County official blames staffing shortages for missed 911 calls
Generic graphic.
One killed in Stevenson crash Monday morning
The grant will be specifically used to extend infrastructure needed for an aviation related...
New jobs coming to North Alabama after grant announcement

Latest News

LaRon White Addresses media during High School football season
Sparkman High School head football coach retires
Ten players signed with the club and join Isaiah Johnston on the active roster for Huntsville...
10 players signed to Huntsville City FC roster
AHSAA State Indoor Track Championships
Lawrence County girls, Scottsboro boys win AHSAA State Indoor Track
Gus Malzahn and Kevin Steele first bump celebrate together after a score in the second...
Report: Kevin Steele accepts job as defensive coordinator at Alabama