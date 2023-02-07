Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Tuscumbia teen faces capital murder charge in connection to 2021 apartment shooting

Teen faces capital murder charge following 2021 homicide investigation
Teen faces capital murder charge following 2021 homicide investigation
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County grand jury recently indicted a Tuscumbia teen on a capital murder charge in connection to a 2021 shooting at a Florence apartment.

According to online court documents, Quearus Coffey, age 17, was indicted on the following charges on Feb. 2, 2023:

  • Capital Murder - Intentional Murder During a Robbery
  • Second-degree Receiving Stolen Property

The charges stem from the investigation of a shooting at Quail Run Apartments on August 30, 2021. Miguel Adame, age 19, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 11:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting.

The indictment claims Coffey was attempting to steal “marijuana and/or money” from Adame when the gunshot death occurred. A stolen AR-15 was also referenced within the indictment.

Coffey was 15 years old at the time of the shooting. He is one of two juveniles arrested during the murder investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. shooting victim identified
Generic graphic.
One man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Huntsville
Generic graphic.
One killed in Stevenson crash Monday morning
Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County
48 On Your Side: Madison County official blames staffing shortages for missed 911 calls
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

Latest News

According to court documents, Joshua Knighten asked a corporal with the Morgan County Sheriff's...
New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting
Moore was convicted of murder.
Huntsville murder conviction upheld by Attorney General Marshall
a cement truck crashed into a Huntsville business Tuesday morning.
Cement truck crashes into Huntsville business
Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting