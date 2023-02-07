Tuscumbia teen faces capital murder charge in connection to 2021 apartment shooting

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County grand jury recently indicted a Tuscumbia teen on a capital murder charge in connection to a 2021 shooting at a Florence apartment.

According to online court documents, Quearus Coffey, age 17, was indicted on the following charges on Feb. 2, 2023:

Capital Murder - Intentional Murder During a Robbery

Second-degree Receiving Stolen Property

The charges stem from the investigation of a shooting at Quail Run Apartments on August 30, 2021. Miguel Adame, age 19, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 11:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting.

The indictment claims Coffey was attempting to steal “marijuana and/or money” from Adame when the gunshot death occurred. A stolen AR-15 was also referenced within the indictment.

Coffey was 15 years old at the time of the shooting. He is one of two juveniles arrested during the murder investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.