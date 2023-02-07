Deals
Titans name Tim Kelly Offensive Coordinator
By Chris Harris
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans elevated Tim Kelly to Offensive Coordinator after he joined the staff last year as the team’s Passing Game Coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.

Kelly takes over the offense after one season as the Titans Passing Game Coordinator. Prior to joining the Titans, Kelly spent eight seasons (2014-21) with the Houston Texans in a variety of coaching roles, including Offensive Coordinator (2019-21), Tight Ends (2017-18), Assistant Offensive Line (2016) and Offensive Quality Control (2014-16).

Additionally, the team made several additions and changes to the coaching staff.

Added to the staff are Charles London, as Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks; Chris Harris, as Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks; Lori Locust, as Defensive Quality Control; and Justin Hamilton, as Defensive Quality Control. Coaches who will be changing their responsibilities include Jason Houghtaling as the Offensive Line Coach, Luke Steckel the Run Game Analyst, Pat O’Hara the Pass Game Analyst and Tony Dews as Tight Ends Coach. The team still needs to fill its Running Backs Coach position.

