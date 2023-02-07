Three people arrested on drug trafficking charges in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people with drug trafficking on Monday.

According to a press release from the police department, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence and found a trafficking amount of synthetic cannabinoids laced with fentanyl, prescription medication, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

In the residence, investigators also found Teontae Ray, 30, Sylar Ray, 28, and Layna Arcega, 30. Two children were also located in the residence.

The Department of Human Resources took custody of the children and placed them in care of a family member.

All three adults were charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. All three adults were booked in the Morgan County Jail on the following bonds:

Teontae Ray: $101,900

Skylar Ray: $5,900

Layna Arcega: $5,900

