Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Three people arrested on drug trafficking charges in Decatur

From left to right: Skylar Ray, Teontae Ray, Layna Arcega
From left to right: Skylar Ray, Teontae Ray, Layna Arcega(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people with drug trafficking on Monday.

According to a press release from the police department, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence and found a trafficking amount of synthetic cannabinoids laced with fentanyl, prescription medication, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

In the residence, investigators also found Teontae Ray, 30, Sylar Ray, 28, and Layna Arcega, 30. Two children were also located in the residence.

The Department of Human Resources took custody of the children and placed them in care of a family member.

All three adults were charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. All three adults were booked in the Morgan County Jail on the following bonds:

  • Teontae Ray: $101,900
  • Skylar Ray: $5,900
  • Layna Arcega: $5,900

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. shooting victim identified
Generic graphic.
One man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Huntsville
Generic graphic.
One killed in Stevenson crash Monday morning
Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County
48 On Your Side: Madison County official blames staffing shortages for missed 911 calls
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

Latest News

According to court documents, Joshua Knighten asked a corporal with the Morgan County Sheriff's...
New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting
Teen faces capital murder charge following 2021 homicide investigation
Tuscumbia teen faces capital murder charge in connection to 2021 apartment shooting
An inmate who was the victim of an assault at Bullock County Correctional has died days after...
Inmate dies days after Bullock Correctional assault
Moore was convicted of murder.
Huntsville murder conviction upheld by Attorney General Marshall