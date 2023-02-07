Sparkman High School head football coach retires

SPARKMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Above the wins and losses, LaRon White’s character was always on display on Friday nights. After 20 seasons roaming the sidelines, the Sparkman High School head football coach retired.

During White’s career at Sparkman High School, the Class 7A program’s record was 34-30. the Senators advanced to the playoffs four times. In 14 seasons at Tanner High School, White compiled a 148-30 record and won nine Class 2A region championships and two state championships. His overall career record is 182-60 in his twenty years as a head coach.

“We will miss Coach White on the sidelines here at Sparkman,” Sparkman High School Principal Chris Shaw said. “In his time here, he has created a culture and community we are very proud of. His high expectations, intense preparation, and desire to see each student-athlete in his program succeed are just a few reasons he will retire as one of the most decorated coaches in Alabama.”

White is a native of Courtland and a 1992 graduate of Courtland High School. He received a football scholarship to attend the University of Alabama, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1997 and later received his master’s degree from the University of West Alabama.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.