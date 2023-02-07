Deals
Nielsen lays out goal for Falcons D: Just get stops

Newly hired Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen speaks during a news conference...
Newly hired Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen speaks during a news conference Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — At the start of his first week at the Atlanta Falcons practice facility, new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said he’s not willing to commit to a 4-3 or 3-4 as the base alignment of his multiple schemes.

“Let’s just stop people,” Nielsen said Monday.

Nielsen, the former co-defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints, was hired by Atlanta on Jan. 27 after Dean Pees retired.

The Falcons ranked 27th in total defense and 31st with 21 sacks this season.

Atlanta’s defense gave up no more than 25 points in the final nine games of a 7-10 season.

Nielsen said he wants to build on Pees’ work, not start over.

