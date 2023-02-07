Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

New warrants issued for Huntsville council member’s arrest

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn(HCC)
By Zach Shrivers and Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart.

Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of property stemming from different incidents.

Patterson said the sheriff’s office is only involved to avoid a conflict of interest with the city of Huntsville and the Huntsville Police Department.

Patterson said the warrants were requested by Walmart on Monday through the county’s magistrate’s office. He says that Keith is aware of the warrants and expects Keith will turn himself in by the end of the day.

“We believe Mr. Keith will do the right thing,” said Patterson.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. shooting victim identified
Generic graphic.
One man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Huntsville
Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County
48 On Your Side: Madison County official blames staffing shortages for missed 911 calls
Generic graphic.
One killed in Stevenson crash Monday morning
The grant will be specifically used to extend infrastructure needed for an aviation related...
New jobs coming to North Alabama after grant announcement

Latest News

City approves increased budget for Fort Payne schools.
Fort Payne City schools to receive more funding
Nathan Moffatt
Huntsville man charged with solicitation of a child, sodomy
Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Second victim dies following Morgan Co. shooting
Generic graphic.
Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash