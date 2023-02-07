New warrants issued for Huntsville council member Devyn Keith’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart.

Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of property stemming from different incidents.

Patterson said the sheriff’s office is only involved to avoid a conflict of interest with the city of Huntsville and the Huntsville Police Department.

Patterson said the warrants were requested by Walmart on Monday through the county magistrate’s office. He says that Keith is aware of the warrants and expects Keith will turn himself in by the end of the day.

“We believe Mr. Keith will do the right thing,” said Patterson.

