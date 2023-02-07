New jobs coming to North Alabama after grant announcement

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that a $1 million grant was awarded to the Limestone County Commission that will be used to expand an airport in North Alabama.

The grant will be specifically used to extend infrastructure needed for an aviation related company to move to Pryor Regional Airport, according to the governor’s office. The location will be used by the company to service and repair civilian and military aircraft.

“Alabama continues to grow its footprint in aerospace and aviation industries, and this project is another example to demonstrate the great leaps we have taken in helping industry to grow and thrive in our state,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I congratulate the local government leaders who worked together to make this project a reality.”

Funds will be used to install sewer lines and a pump station. There are plans for a 44,000-square-foot hangar with office space and shops to be built. An additional hangar is planned as well. 250 jobs will be added because of these two projects.

