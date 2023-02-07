Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

New jobs coming to North Alabama after grant announcement

The grant will be specifically used to extend infrastructure needed for an aviation related...
The grant will be specifically used to extend infrastructure needed for an aviation related company to move to Pryor Regional Airport, according to the governor’s office.(WALA)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that a $1 million grant was awarded to the Limestone County Commission that will be used to expand an airport in North Alabama.

The grant will be specifically used to extend infrastructure needed for an aviation related company to move to Pryor Regional Airport, according to the governor’s office. The location will be used by the company to service and repair civilian and military aircraft.

“Alabama continues to grow its footprint in aerospace and aviation industries, and this project is another example to demonstrate the great leaps we have taken in helping industry to grow and thrive in our state,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I congratulate the local government leaders who worked together to make this project a reality.”

Funds will be used to install sewer lines and a pump station. There are plans for a 44,000-square-foot hangar with office space and shops to be built. An additional hangar is planned as well. 250 jobs will be added because of these two projects.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. shooting victim identified
Generic graphic.
One man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Huntsville
The man who was shot and killed has been identified as Christopher Osborne.
SBI identifies man killed in Huntsville officer-involved shooting
A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a...
Man identified in Colbert Co. officer-involved shooting
Jeremy Chatmon (left) and Cheyenne Rich (right) were arrested for trafficking drugs in Decatur.
Two arrested for trafficking meth in Decatur

Latest News

Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Man charged with capital murder in Falkville shooting
Albert Winston, 72
Officials search for missing man with ‘severe memory loss’
Generic graphic.
One killed in Stevenson crash Monday morning
The Decatur Police Department is asking for help to identify someone who is suspected of...
Decatur Police searching for robbery suspect