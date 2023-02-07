New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Court documents have unveiled new information regarding the events that took place in Sunday’s Morgan County shooting.

A shooting Sunday night on Goodwin Road near Falkville killed one person and left two more injured.

On Monday, The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office identified that suspect as Joshua Knighten and the victim that died as Mitchell Beard.

Knighten and another man were detained at the scene, the other man was questioned and released, Knighten however was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Court documents say that Knighten shot into a vehicle and killed Beard.

The documents also outline what deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office witnessed when they arrived on the scene. The first person to arrive saw one man standing in the yard, a wounded man in a vehicle and another man sprawled out on the ground.

The man who was laying on the ground told authorities that he did not mean to and one of his firearms was inside the residence.

Both the man who was laying on the ground and the man who was standing in the yard were detained and placed in the backseat of different patrol vehicles.

A deputy on the scene observed that the man inside the vehicle had multiple gunshot wounds and appeared to be dead. Medical personnel arrived on the scene soon after and began treating the gunshot victims.

While medical personnel was providing aid, dispatch advised deputies that there was another shooting victim who had driven themselves to the Falkville Police Department.

According to the documents, dispatch told deputies on the scene that Knighten was the one who called 911.

“They are going to lock me up for the rest of my life,” Knighten said in his call to 911.

Investigators arrived on the scene and discovered two handguns, one in the residence and one in the driveway.

The person who had driven to Falkville and the man who was shot in the vehicle were both flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

The documents show that while a corporal was taking Knighten to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Knighten asked, “how many lives did I end tonight?”

