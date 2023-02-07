More clouds and mild 60s Tuesday, a few storms for Wednesday PM

Good Tuesday morning. Clouds have gradually start to push in already this morning but have also kept our temperatures significantly warmer to start off, temps are in the middle 30s to middle 40s heading out the door.

Fog does not appear to be an issue for the morning commute as we have had a light breeze overnight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a steady breeze from the south between 5 to 15 miles per hour, highs today will reach the middle to upper 60s. Cloud cover will thicken overnight and a few isolated showers will be possible by daybreak Wednesday, morning lows will be comfortable in the middle 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday will also be breezy and more humid with scattered showers possible through the day, high temperatures will approach 70 degrees during the afternoon. A broken line of heavier rain showers and embedded thunderstorms will move in from the west late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Right now, it looks like some of the more organized storms could produce a threat of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and 30+ mph wind gusts.

Widespread rain showers will start the day Thursday with skies staying partly cloudy, temps will begin to fall quickly through the afternoon. By Friday the colder air will start to nudge its way in from the north and highs will drop back to near average in the middle 50s with partly cloudy skies.

The weekend is trending colder with highs in the middle 40s to lower 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

