Man charged with capital murder in Falkville shooting

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office have released the name of the suspect and victim in a Falkville triple shooting.

Officials say Joshua Knighten, 35, was charged with capital murder after the shootings Sunday evening, just before 6 P.M. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Knighten is currently in Morgan County Jail without bond.

The shootings happened on Goodwin Road near Falkville, just east of I-65, and about a 40 minute drive from Huntsville.

Police tape was still visible around a home on the short road when WAFF 48 News crews arrived.

Neighbors did not wish to go on camera, but the immediate neighbor explains he saw the whole thing, and wishes he could wipe it from his memory.

Deputies identified Mitchell Beard, 62, as the victim of the shooting. As for the two other shooting victims, a sheriff’s office spokesperson says one is stable, the other is in critical condition.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions. WAFF 48 News reached out for comment from sheriff’s officials about what led up to the shooting or if the victims knew each other, but has not heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

