Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Man charged with capital murder in Falkville shooting

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling reporting
By Sean Dowling
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office have released the name of the suspect and victim in a Falkville triple shooting.

Officials say Joshua Knighten, 35, was charged with capital murder after the shootings Sunday evening, just before 6 P.M. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Knighten is currently in Morgan County Jail without bond.

The shootings happened on Goodwin Road near Falkville, just east of I-65, and about a 40 minute drive from Huntsville.

Police tape was still visible around a home on the short road when WAFF 48 News crews arrived.

Neighbors did not wish to go on camera, but the immediate neighbor explains he saw the whole thing, and wishes he could wipe it from his memory.

Deputies identified Mitchell Beard, 62, as the victim of the shooting. As for the two other shooting victims, a sheriff’s office spokesperson says one is stable, the other is in critical condition.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions. WAFF 48 News reached out for comment from sheriff’s officials about what led up to the shooting or if the victims knew each other, but has not heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. shooting victim identified
Generic graphic.
One man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Huntsville
The man who was shot and killed has been identified as Christopher Osborne.
SBI identifies man killed in Huntsville officer-involved shooting
A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a...
Man identified in Colbert Co. officer-involved shooting
Jeremy Chatmon (left) and Cheyenne Rich (right) were arrested for trafficking drugs in Decatur.
Two arrested for trafficking meth in Decatur

Latest News

The grant will be specifically used to extend infrastructure needed for an aviation related...
New jobs coming to North Alabama after grant announcement
Albert Winston, 72
Officials search for missing man with ‘severe memory loss’
Generic graphic.
One killed in Stevenson crash Monday morning
The Decatur Police Department is asking for help to identify someone who is suspected of...
Decatur Police searching for robbery suspect