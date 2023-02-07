Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Inmate dies days after Bullock Correctional assault

An inmate who was the victim of an assault at Bullock County Correctional has died days after...
An inmate who was the victim of an assault at Bullock County Correctional has died days after the incident.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate who was the victim of an assault at Bullock Correctional has died days after the incident.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Brian Keith Wanner, 47, was serving a 78-month sentence out of Colbert County for second-degree assault. ADOC said after Thursday’s assault Wanner was taken to an area hospital for treatment before later being returned to Bullock Correctional.

ADOC says on Saturday, correctional staff discovered Wanner unresponsive. He was taken to the health care unit, where life-saving measures were administered, but the medical staff was unable to revive Wanner and he was pronounced dead.

ADOC says it is investigating the incident and that the cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. shooting victim identified
Generic graphic.
One man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Huntsville
Generic graphic.
One killed in Stevenson crash Monday morning
Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County
48 On Your Side: Madison County official blames staffing shortages for missed 911 calls
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

Latest News

According to court documents, Joshua Knighten asked a corporal with the Morgan County Sheriff's...
New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting
Teen faces capital murder charge following 2021 homicide investigation
Tuscumbia teen faces capital murder charge in connection to 2021 apartment shooting
Moore was convicted of murder.
Huntsville murder conviction upheld by Attorney General Marshall
a cement truck crashed into a Huntsville business Tuesday morning.
Cement truck crashes into Huntsville business