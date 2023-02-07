Huntsville woman on trial for infant son’s murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Aleisha Parker’s infant son Dante Parker was shot and killed in 2018. On Monday, Parker’s trial began.

According to prosecutors, Parker fired the gun that killed Dante while she was in a fight with his father. Jurors heard from witnesses who viewed the scene of the child’s death.

A paramedic with HEMSI said it was a horrifying experience. Jurors also heard from an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office who was responsible for tracking evidence at the scene.

Prosecutors believe Parker lied to investigators, noting the evidence does not match what she claims happened. Parker’s attorney is asking the jury to keep an open mind.

Parker entered and exited the courtroom by herself in street clothes. She is out of jail on bond.

Parker was originally charged with murder in 2018, the charge was downgraded to manslaughter. Four years later a Madison County grand jury indicted her for murder.

