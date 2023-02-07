Huntsville murder conviction upheld by Attorney General Marshall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Monday that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld a Huntsville murder conviction.

Sherman Moore was convicted in 2022 of murdering William Matthews in 2019.

Evidence at the trial showed that on Feb. 17, 2019, Matthews was at a friend’s home when Moore stopped by. Moore then asked Matthews about a local drug dealer and the friend told Moore that he would get him more information.

Moore then left the house but said something to Matthews first. Moore returned to the home, entered the front door and shot Matthews in the back. Matthews did at a local hospital.

Moore claimed he had gone to the house to buy drugs but got into a confrontation with Matthews and shot him in self-defense.

Moore was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison but sought to have the conviction reversed upon appeal.

In a court session on Feb. 3, 2023, the murder conviction was upheld.

