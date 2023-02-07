Huntsville man charged with solicitation of a child, sodomy

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on solicitation and sodomy charges in Albertville on Monday.

A warrant was obtained for the arrest of 21-year-old Nathan Moffatt of Huntsville by the Albertville Police Department Detective Division.

According to the Albertville Police Department, the arrest stems from a two-month investigation in cooperation with the Marshall County Department of Human Resources, Marshall County Child Advocacy Center and Marshall County Juvenile Probation.

Moffatt is charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child and Sodomy 2nd degree. He is currently being transported to the Marshall County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

This story will be updated once there is more information as the investigation is ongoing.

