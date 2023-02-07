Deals
Here is a list of players representing the Mid-South in the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second half of the NFL AFC...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are a number of players representing Memphis and the greater Mid-South in the Super Bowl this upcoming Sunday:

Kansas City Chiefs

Jerrion Early (Ole Miss: Walnut Grove, Mississippi)

Willie Gay (Mississippi State: Starkville, Mississippi)

Trey Smith (University of Tennessee: Jackson, Tennessee)

Chris Jones (Mississippi State: Houston, Mississippi)

Darius Harris (Middle Tennessee: Horn Lake, Mississippi)

Philadelphia Eagles

Reed Blankenship (Middle Tennessee)

A.J. Brown (Ole Miss: Starkville, Mississippi)

Fletcher Cox (Mississippi State: Yazoo City, Mississippi)

Jake Elliott (University of Memphis)

Kenneth Gainwell (University of Memphis, Yazoo County, Mississippi)

Darius Slay (Mississippi State)

Quez Watkins (Southern Mississippi)

Derek Barnett (University of Tennessee: Nashville, Tennessee)

Nakobe Dean (Horn Lake, Mississippi)

Good luck to these players and the Super Bowl will take place this Sunday, February 12.

