Here is a list of players representing the Mid-South in the Super Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are a number of players representing Memphis and the greater Mid-South in the Super Bowl this upcoming Sunday:

Kansas City Chiefs

Jerrion Early (Ole Miss: Walnut Grove, Mississippi)

Willie Gay (Mississippi State: Starkville, Mississippi)

Trey Smith (University of Tennessee: Jackson, Tennessee)

Chris Jones (Mississippi State: Houston, Mississippi)

Darius Harris (Middle Tennessee: Horn Lake, Mississippi)

Philadelphia Eagles

Reed Blankenship (Middle Tennessee)

A.J. Brown (Ole Miss: Starkville, Mississippi)

Fletcher Cox (Mississippi State: Yazoo City, Mississippi)

Jake Elliott (University of Memphis)

Kenneth Gainwell (University of Memphis, Yazoo County, Mississippi)

Darius Slay (Mississippi State)

Quez Watkins (Southern Mississippi)

Derek Barnett (University of Tennessee: Nashville, Tennessee)

Nakobe Dean (Horn Lake, Mississippi)

Good luck to these players and the Super Bowl will take place this Sunday, February 12.

